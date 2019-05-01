Citigroup Inc (C) Holdings Boosted by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 1.6% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 4,615.4% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 49.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other Citigroup news, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $348,343.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Bird sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $2,079,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,923. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:C opened at $70.70 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $18.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/citigroup-inc-c-holdings-boosted-by-thompson-investment-management-inc.html.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.