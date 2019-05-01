Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 1,068.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRUS shares. TheStreet lowered Cirrus Logic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Craig Hallum lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $48.39.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.37 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $118,328.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 6,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $276,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,023 shares of company stock worth $1,076,132. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

