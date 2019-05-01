Chubb (CB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chubb (NYSE:CB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.07. 61,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,800. Chubb has a 1 year low of $119.54 and a 1 year high of $145.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CB. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Compass Point began coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $141.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

In other news, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $326,411.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,737,827.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $2,412,771.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,946,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

