ChipMOS Technologies Inc – (IMOS) Position Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of ChipMOS Technologies Inc – (NASDAQ:IMOS) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,970 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ChipMOS Technologies were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ChipMOS Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IMOS opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.29. ChipMOS Technologies Inc – has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $623.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.47.

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. ChipMOS Technologies had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded ChipMOS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th.

About ChipMOS Technologies

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.

