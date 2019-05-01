Chimerix Inc (CMRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,254,184 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the March 29th total of 935,428 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 873,140 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

CMRX opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.35. Chimerix has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $5.04.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 951.77% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Chimerix will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

CMRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $4.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 105.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 55,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 114,702 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,612,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 56,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chimerix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

