Chegg (CHGG) Rating Reiterated by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chegg from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Chegg to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chegg to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.40.

Get Chegg alerts:

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. Chegg has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $82,846.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 505,604 shares in the company, valued at $18,211,856.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Brown sold 81,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $2,859,078.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 967,868 shares of company stock worth $37,414,609. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chegg by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,365,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,693,000 after buying an additional 1,174,038 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Chegg by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,365,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,693,000 after buying an additional 1,174,038 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Chegg by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,230,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,917,000 after buying an additional 2,679,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chegg by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,352,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,956,000 after buying an additional 262,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra HK Co Ltd boosted its stake in Chegg by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 6,946,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,413,000 after buying an additional 301,487 shares in the last quarter.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.