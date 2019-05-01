Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97-1.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56-1.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion.

Shares of CHEF traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,150. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $39.26. The stock has a market cap of $978.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $394.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CHEF has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.31 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.89.

In other news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,500 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $90,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,105.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 8,632 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $268,023.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,404.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

