CFun (CFUN) Trading Down 9.9% This Week

CFun (CURRENCY:CFUN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 1st. During the last seven days, CFun has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One CFun coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $5.60, $7.50 and $20.33. CFun has a total market capitalization of $113,686.00 and $16,449.00 worth of CFun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CFun alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00405761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018584 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00986495 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00180009 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007105 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00001360 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CFun Coin Profile

CFun’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 429,429,737 coins. CFun’s official Twitter account is @CFunproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . CFun’s official website is www.cfunproject.com

Buying and Selling CFun

CFun can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $32.15, $33.94, $10.39, $18.94, $50.98, $5.60, $24.68, $51.55, $7.50, $24.43 and $20.33. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CFun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CFun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CFun using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CFun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CFun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.