CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 715 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,803 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 152.0% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 494 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 611 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 642 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $29,224.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $86,045.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,584.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,162 shares of company stock worth $3,542,788 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $72.96 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $59.47 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

