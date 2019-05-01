Centerstate Bank Corp Expected to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (CSFL)

Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) – Investment analysts at FIG Partners dropped their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Centerstate Bank in a report released on Thursday, April 25th. FIG Partners analyst J. Rodis now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Centerstate Bank’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $143.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 27.51%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CSFL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Centerstate Bank in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centerstate Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CSFL opened at $24.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Centerstate Bank has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $32.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

In other news, Director George Tierso Nunez II sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,638.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stephen Dean Young sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $637,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,372.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSFL. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

