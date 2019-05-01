Celestica Inc (CLS) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,538 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Celestica by 10,347.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its holdings in Celestica by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

CLS opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. Celestica Inc has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $12.59. The company has a market capitalization of $979.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $9.00 price objective on Celestica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine cut Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Celestica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.39.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Celestica Inc (CLS) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/celestica-inc-cls-shares-sold-by-millennium-management-llc.html.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.