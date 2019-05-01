Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,255 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CATY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,551,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,798,000 after purchasing an additional 417,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,420,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,507,000 after purchasing an additional 102,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,420,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,507,000 after acquiring an additional 102,133 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,333,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,720,000 after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,186,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,773,000 after acquiring an additional 68,310 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $397,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 258,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,318.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $159,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,732.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,100 shares of company stock valued at $590,713. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $36.79 on Wednesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $44.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $156.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CATY shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cathay General Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

