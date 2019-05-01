Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Catchmark Timber Trust to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $22.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.79 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 30.18% and a negative net margin of 124.68%. On average, analysts expect Catchmark Timber Trust to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CTT stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $491.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $13.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised Catchmark Timber Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Catchmark Timber Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Catchmark Timber Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

In other Catchmark Timber Trust news, Director Donald S. Moss bought 10,000 shares of Catchmark Timber Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Catchmark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

