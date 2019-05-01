Castlight Health (CSLT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castlight Health, Inc. operates as a provider of cloud-based software. Its enables enterprises to gain control over their rapidly escalating health care costs. The Company’s Enterprise Healthcare Cloud allows its customers to conquer the complexity of the existing health care system by providing personalized, actionable information to their employees, implementing technology-enabled benefit designs and integrating disparate systems and applications. Castlight Health, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

CSLT stock remained flat at $$3.73 during trading on Wednesday. 340,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,966. Castlight Health has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $535.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.58.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 25.39% and a negative return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $42.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.61 million. Research analysts predict that Castlight Health will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Neeraj Gupta sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 16,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $51,294.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,506.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,342 shares of company stock valued at $233,445 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSLT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Castlight Health by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,247,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Castlight Health by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,774,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,982 shares during the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,557,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Castlight Health by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 525,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,030,000. 49.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

