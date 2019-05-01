Carter’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,391 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,763% compared to the typical daily volume of 182 put options.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRI shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Carter’s from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s in a report on Monday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.92.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $105.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. Carter’s has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $118.22.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $741.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.08 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 8.15%. Carter’s’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carter’s news, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 6,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total transaction of $608,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $238,689.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,540.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,660 shares of company stock worth $1,218,660. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1,761.4% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

