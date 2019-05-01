Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) will announce earnings per share of $1.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38. Cardinal Health reported earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $37.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

NYSE CAH traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $47.60. 3,035,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $66.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.4763 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

