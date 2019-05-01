California Resources Corp (CRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $640.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) will post sales of $640.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for California Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $668.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $613.40 million. California Resources posted sales of $609.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that California Resources will report full-year sales of $2.70 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover California Resources.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.51. California Resources had a net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in California Resources during the first quarter worth $27,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in California Resources during the first quarter worth $39,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in California Resources by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in California Resources during the third quarter worth $259,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRC traded down $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,840,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,172. California Resources has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $50.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 4.76.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on California Resources (CRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.