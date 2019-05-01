C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.66. The stock had a trading volume of 226,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,910. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $78.83 and a twelve month high of $101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $99.00 target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.33.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $125,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 2,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $265,203.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

