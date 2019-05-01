Business optimism Reveals signs of ebbing says

Small business owners’ confidence is showing signs of ebbing.

That’s among the findings using an semiannual survey of owners released Monday by Bank of America. Forty-eight percent of those 1,504 owners predicted that the economy will grow over the following year, down from 55% in the poll taken. The drop in confidence goes to owners’ view of their markets.

The latest poll, conducted in February, is based on surveys taken earlier this season by Capital One, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and MetLife along with Wells Fargo that showed small business expectancy slipping along with expectations for its economy.

The creeping pessimism was also reflected in owners’ modestly scaled-back plans to expand. Sixty-seven percent of those owners Bank of America surveyed said that they intended to expand their businesses in the year ahead, down from 69% in a poll taken. And 56 percent said they planned to expand within the next five years, down from 60 percent a year.

A year before the amount rose from 22% to 24%. On the other hand, the number of owners surveyed by Bank of America who plan to generate jobs is smaller than in other polls.

Owners’ pessimism might be fueled by worries about the political atmosphere of the nation. Almost two-thirds of the owners cited it as one of their financial concerns, exceeded only by healthcare expenses. Almost half the owners cited as concerns rising interest rates.

Owners might be a little optimistic because the boost they expected hasn’t been given their companies by the tax law. Twenty-eight percent said the new tax policy of the government was positive for their businesses, in contrast to a year 45% who had a positive outlook. Half said taxation policy was neutral up from 39% who a year past forecast a effect, and 21% stated tax policy has had a very negative effect on their businesses up from the 15% of last year.

Follow Joyce Rosenberg in www.twitter.com/JoyceMRosenberg. Her work is available here: https://apnews.com