Buffington Mohr McNeal Invests $50,000 in Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF)

Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,802,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,295,000 after purchasing an additional 403,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,802,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,295,000 after buying an additional 403,363 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 10.7% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 14,207,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,823,000 after buying an additional 1,374,903 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,668,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,713,000 after buying an additional 3,009,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 8,539,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,161,000 after buying an additional 755,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

SLF opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.86. Sun Life Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.32. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

SLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

