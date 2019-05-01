Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $4.31 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises approximately 1.4% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 14,455.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,084,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $261,004,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 8,750.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 992,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,953,000 after purchasing an additional 981,191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,641,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,452,158,000 after purchasing an additional 656,297 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,324,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,153,000 after purchasing an additional 403,454 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $2,022,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,045,403.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas W. Handley sold 72,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total value of $12,632,578.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,187,418.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 303,489 shares of company stock valued at $51,945,415. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ECL stock opened at $184.08 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.77 and a 12-month high of $186.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. UBS Group downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.64.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

