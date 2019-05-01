Buffington Mohr McNeal Acquires Shares of 3,050 PPL Corp (PPL)

Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in PPL by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in PPL by 68.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of PPL from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PPL from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

In related news, Chairman Paul W. Thompson sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $232,066.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman William H. Spence sold 225,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $7,324,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. PPL Corp has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. PPL had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.75%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Buffington Mohr McNeal Acquires Shares of 3,050 PPL Corp (PPL)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/buffington-mohr-mcneal-acquires-shares-of-3050-ppl-corp-ppl.html.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.