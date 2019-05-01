Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 22.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 181,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 23,714 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 391,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56,196 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 533,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,040,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,764,000 after purchasing an additional 17,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,202,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,666,000 after purchasing an additional 525,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 10,601 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $310,503.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony T. Strianese sold 35,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $1,020,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Sunday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

