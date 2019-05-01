Brokers Set Expectations for Microsoft Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Research analysts at Griffin Securities increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Microsoft in a report released on Thursday, April 25th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now anticipates that the software giant will post earnings per share of $4.54 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.32. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $30.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.87.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $130.60 on Monday. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $92.45 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,000.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,036 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 21.5% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 32,877 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 325.0% in the first quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 14,880 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 11,379 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 24.2% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 29,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 156,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,327,418.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 267,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $28,354,070.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,854 shares in the company, valued at $185,183,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,667 shares of company stock worth $35,657,016 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 47.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

