Brokerages Set TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (TOG) PT at $8.72

TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (TSE:TOG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.72.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th.

Shares of TSE TOG traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.64. The company had a trading volume of 563,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.45, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00. TORC Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of C$3.97 and a 12-month high of C$8.12.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$119.86 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that TORC Oil and Gas will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. TORC Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 320.00%.

About TORC Oil and Gas

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

