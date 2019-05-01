Brokerages Set Terex Co. (TEX) Price Target at $37.10

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.10.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America set a $33.00 price target on shares of Terex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Terex from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Terex had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 21.60%. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Terex will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Terex news, Director International Master F. Marcato sold 1,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $34,694,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Filipov sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $358,110.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,619 shares of company stock worth $53,232 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Terex by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,473,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,817,000 after buying an additional 24,639 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Terex by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,537,000 after buying an additional 117,010 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Terex by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Terex by 5,975.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 11,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.