Brokerages Set Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY) Price Target at $305.00

Shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 305 ($3.99).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MONY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.99) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 14th.

Get Moneysupermarket.Com Group alerts:

MONY opened at GBX 363.85 ($4.75) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 258 ($3.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 384.70 ($5.03). The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 22.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a GBX 7.46 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s payout ratio is 0.68%.

Moneysupermarket.Com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.