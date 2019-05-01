Brokerages Set Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL) PT at $173.00

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Sunday, February 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,328.6% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15,162.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,344,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303,240 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $154.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.68. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $119.79 and a twelve month high of $177.02.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

