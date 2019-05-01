Brokerages Set Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) Price Target at $71.50

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KOF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Santander downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. INCA Investments LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,120,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,173,000 after buying an additional 495,332 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,335,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,092,000 after buying an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,169,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after buying an additional 47,878 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. 7.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $64.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $54.53 and a 1 year high of $69.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 7.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

