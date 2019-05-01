Brokerages Set Cision Ltd (CISN) PT at $18.20

Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

CISN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cision in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

In other Cision news, insider Rainer Mathes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $186,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,727,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,441,613.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cision by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 532,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 340,379 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cision in the 4th quarter valued at $2,030,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Cision by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 249,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cision by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after buying an additional 123,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cision by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CISN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.08. 11,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.62. Cision has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $18.28.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $186.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.45 million. Cision had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 34.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cision will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cision Company Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

