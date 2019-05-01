Brokerages Set $17.00 Target Price for Clearfield Inc (CLFD)

Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $17.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.09 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Clearfield an industry rank of 41 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Clearfield alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Clearfield from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $14.74 on Friday. Clearfield has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $201.38 million, a P/E ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 1.68.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Clearfield had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Clearfield by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 508,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Clearfield by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 487,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Clearfield by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clearfield by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 818,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Clearfield by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearfield (CLFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.