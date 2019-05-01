Brink’s (BCO) Holdings Reduced by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its position in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 17.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 94.4% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 3.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 27.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 17.4% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 47,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 783.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $79.89 on Wednesday. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $59.08 and a 1-year high of $86.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.08 million. Brink’s had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 86.38%. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brink’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

In related news, insider Thomas Colan sold 6,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $532,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Zukerman sold 21,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $1,754,363.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,720 and have sold 52,244 shares valued at $4,116,227. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

