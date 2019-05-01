Brinker Capital Inc. Has $6.22 Million Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 456.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,118 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 605.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $541,198.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,052,822.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 32,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $2,943,840.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,564,693.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 362,279 shares of company stock valued at $35,391,825. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $112.77 on Wednesday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $70.22 and a 1-year high of $113.22. The firm has a market cap of $132.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Paypal had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Guggenheim downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.82 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Paypal from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Paypal to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paypal from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.18.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

