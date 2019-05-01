Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 16,444 Shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (CSFL)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 85.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,444 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Centerstate Bank were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Centerstate Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Centerstate Bank by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director George Tierso Nunez II sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,638.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Dean Young sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $637,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,372.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSFL. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Centerstate Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centerstate Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of CSFL stock opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. Centerstate Bank Corp has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $143.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 27.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

