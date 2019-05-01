Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,518 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $48.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.08 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.35.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

