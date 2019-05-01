Bridge City Capital LLC Lowers Position in Dorman Products Inc. (DORM)

Bridge City Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Dorman Products makes up about 1.3% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at $1,151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DORM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. CL King downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Dorman Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $87.67 on Wednesday. Dorman Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.36 and a 52-week high of $97.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). Dorman Products had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $243.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

