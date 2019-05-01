Bridge City Capital LLC Decreases Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG)

Bridge City Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,688 shares during the quarter. The Ensign Group makes up 2.8% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 166,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at $704,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 369.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 19,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $913,107.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,267.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $54.56.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $544.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.0475 dividend. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENSG. BidaskClub raised The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

