Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $16.21 Million Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 191,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,069,000 after acquiring an additional 20,777 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,044,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 315,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,961,000 after purchasing an additional 128,947 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2,683.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 26,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 25,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $194.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.29. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.06 and a fifty-two week high of $195.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.33.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $306,432.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 3,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $560,409.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,549.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,773 shares of company stock worth $33,097,211. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

