Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $14.61 Million Stake in Intel Co. (INTC)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,375 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.2% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,542 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,431 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 332,565 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.43 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $59.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Intel had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 25,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,384,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $85,113.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,913 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,502. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

