Boston Properties (BXP) Hits New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $140.35 and last traded at $139.14, with a volume of 353288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.62.

The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.16 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Boston Properties from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.51 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Boston Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

In related news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $267,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 58.7% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Loeb Partners Corp bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

