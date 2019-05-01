BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. BorgWarner posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BorgWarner.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. BorgWarner had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price target on BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $36.00 price target on BorgWarner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $41.62. 55,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,483. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $32.46 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Joel Wiegert sold 6,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $232,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mcgill sold 2,400 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $100,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,247.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,456. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3,261.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,895,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $74,908,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 33.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,635,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $283,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,618 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 6,663,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,625,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BorgWarner (BWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.