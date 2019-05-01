BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 47,208 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 111.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,208 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6,614.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,448,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,228 shares during the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $1,723,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 155,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,586,588.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dale Danilewitz sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $46,860.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,218.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,018 shares of company stock valued at $156,471 and have sold 88,333 shares valued at $7,341,200. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABC. ValuEngine downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $74.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $95.00.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.52 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 44.53% and a net margin of 0.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

