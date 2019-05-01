BMO Capital Markets Boosts Discover Financial Services (DFS) Price Target to $92.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets to $92.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s previous close.

DFS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Compass Point set a $74.00 target price on Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Nomura boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $79.00 target price on Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

DFS stock opened at $81.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $54.36 and a 52 week high of $81.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 20.98%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $506,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,894,708.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David W. Nelms sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $4,076,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,060,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,029,376.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,062 shares of company stock valued at $8,124,691. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

