Block-Logic Price Hits $0.0150 on Major Exchanges (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Block-Logic coin can currently be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and STEX. Block-Logic has a market capitalization of $342,569.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Block-Logic has traded down 31.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000392 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000413 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com . Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

