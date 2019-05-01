BlackRock New York Insured Municipal (BSE) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.88

BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Inc (NYSE:BSE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.88 and last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 8845 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.0405 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Insured Municipal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock New York Insured Municipal by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of BlackRock New York Insured Municipal by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

