BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund (MYJ) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.76

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.76 and last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 2312 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 141,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

