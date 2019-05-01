BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in electroCore, Inc. (ECOR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in electroCore were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECOR. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Suffolk Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of electroCore by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC now owns 40,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore in the third quarter worth about $1,988,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore in the third quarter worth about $1,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph P. Errico sold 39,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $218,547.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph P. Errico sold 10,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $72,543.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of ECOR opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. electroCore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.68 million and a PE ratio of -5.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

