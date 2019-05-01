BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Stake Boosted by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 4.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in BlackRock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 34,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,780,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in BlackRock by 14.9% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 34,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.74, for a total value of $2,217,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 9,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total transaction of $3,734,562.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,044 shares of company stock worth $47,169,828 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $485.24 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.79 and a 52 week high of $557.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.40.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.48. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.58% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.67 EPS for the current year.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $515.00 price target on shares of BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.36 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $532.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.38.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

