BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Chairman Laurence Fink Sells 31,250 Shares

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Chairman Laurence Fink sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.79, for a total value of $15,055,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Laurence Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 11th, Laurence Fink sold 44,000 shares of BlackRock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total value of $18,161,000.00.

On Thursday, January 31st, Laurence Fink sold 9,048 shares of BlackRock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total value of $3,734,562.00.

BLK opened at $485.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.40. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.79 and a 52 week high of $557.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 30.58%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $444.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $498.00 price target (up from $490.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $427.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $532.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $1,092,934,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in BlackRock by 5,049.8% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,084,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,080 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in BlackRock by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 582,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,913,000 after purchasing an additional 310,623 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $6,039,000. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $65,513,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

