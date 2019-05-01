Blackbaud (BLKB) Shares Down 7.6%

Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) dropped 7.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $72.92 and last traded at $73.30. Approximately 993,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 215% from the average daily volume of 314,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.29.

BLKB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Stephens lowered Blackbaud from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Blackbaud to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $215.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.32 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 5.28%. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.67%.

In other news, insider Michael P. Gianoni sold 6,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $523,659.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,752,125.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $58,087.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,809.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,432 shares of company stock worth $6,661,485 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Blackbaud by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Blackbaud by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Blackbaud by 2.4% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Blackbaud by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blackbaud by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

